BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan is demanding the Seneca Nation stop construction activity at 5 Miami Street, challenging claims about where the property lies in jurisdiction.

According to the mayor's office, the Seneca Nation must confirm in writing that work has ceased by 10 a.m. Wednesday. If they do not stop by the deadline, the city said they will pursue legal action.

The city learned that construction crews had fenced off the site and were preparing for a 28-bay gas and diesel-fuel depot. The city said they did not approve of the project.

WATCH: City of Buffalo demands Seneca Nation stop construction at Miami Street site

City of Buffalo demands Seneca Nation stop construction at Miami Street site

In a letter sent to the Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca, Corporation Counsel Rosa Alina Pizzi challenged the Nation's claim that the property is outside of the City's jurisdiction. Pizzi also claims the proposed project conflicts with representations made by the Seneca Nation under the 2002 Gaming Compact and a 2006 agreement with the City.

Mayor Ryan released this statement:

"This is not a good fit for this neighborhood, and it runs counter to the vision we have been building for this corridor for more than a decade. We have made a major public investment to transform Ohio Street from an industrial roadway into a waterfront corridor where people can live, walk, bike, and spend time. The private sector has followed that investment with new housing, businesses, and recreational destinations. We should be building on that momentum, not going in the opposite direction." - City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski released this statement:

"Buffalo has spent years reshaping the Old First Ward into an area that can support people living, working, and spending time along the waterfront. We have seen significant investment, and residents and stakeholders in the neighborhood have every right to have a say in its future. My office has been hearing from neighbors who are deeply concerned about the proposed fuel depot, and I take those concerns seriously. A 28-bay fuel depot is simply inconsistent with the surrounding neighborhood and the direction this corridor has taken." - Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski

The Seneca Nation first confirmed plans to build a new Seneca One Stop station in Buffalo's Old First Ward earlier in September. Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca said in part:

"This latest investment by the Nation will create more economic activity in the area and will help ease congestion at the Seneca One Stop on Michigan Street."

WATCH: Seneca Nation confirms Buffalo fuel station, neighbors and councilmember concerned

Seneca Nation confirms Buffalo fuel station, neighbors and councilmember concerned

Residents in Buffalo's Old First Ward raised concerns, saying the project could conflict with years of public and private investment in the area. One of the biggest concerns raised was the potential for increased truck traffic in an area residents said has become popular with pedestrians and bicyclists.

"Our concern goes beyond one person, the residents, the businesses," Kim Marzello said. "Our concern is for the whole community."

WATCH: Buffalo Old First Ward residents raise concerns over planned Seneca One Stop