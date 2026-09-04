BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Seneca Nation has confirmed plans to build a new Seneca One Stop station on Nation land in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

Work is already underway along Ohio Street on a plot of land located at 5 Miami Street, across from Tewksbury Lodge, near Resurgence Brewing Company and Hartman's Distilling.

Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca said in part:

"This latest investment by the Nation will create more economic activity in the area and will help ease congestion at the Seneca One Stop on Michigan Street."

But not everyone is happy with the decision, including Mike Santillo, owner of Mammoth Cannabis at 212 Ohio Street.

"Who's going to want to pay to live in the apartments across the street? Who's going to want to have a wedding reception at Tewksbury Lodge next to a gas station? I think it works against every other business that has put in a lot of time, money and effort into making this community enriched, and I think it goes directly against that," Santillo said.

WATCH: Seneca Nation confirms Buffalo fuel station, neighbors and councilmember concerned

Seneca Nation confirms Buffalo fuel station, neighbors and councilmember concerned

Buffalo Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski is also sharing concerns about how the Seneca One Stop will fit into the neighborhood. In a statement, Nowakowski said in part:

"I recognize and respect the sovereignty of the Seneca Nation, but I have no municipal control over this project. This leaves me with constituents who are understandably concerned and have very little information about this project."

Nowakowski said he is hoping for further conversations. The Seneca Nation said the development project is expected to be completed in the coming months.