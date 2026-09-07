BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in Buffalo's Old First Ward are raising new concerns about a Seneca One Stop planned along the waterfront, saying the project could conflict with years of public and private investment in the area.

The Seneca Nation confirmed plans last month to build the new station on Nation-owned land at 5 Miami Street, across from Tewksbury Lodge and near Resurgence Brewing Company and Hartman's Distilling. Construction is already underway.

The Seneca Nation has said the project will create more economic activity in the area and help ease congestion at the Seneca One Stop on Michigan Street.

But residents say they have questions about how the development will fit into the surrounding neighborhood.

"This is a beautiful area, we not only have an appreciation for the waterfront, but this entire area that has turned into an urban promenade," First Ward resident Paul Marzello said.

Marzello is the former President and CEO of Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park. He said residents recognize the Seneca Nation's sovereignty but want more information about what is being planned.

"No one is questioning the sovereignty, what we want to know is what's being planned and how it can best fit with the interest of the community and stakeholders involved," he said.

One of the biggest concerns is the potential for increased truck traffic in an area residents say has become popular with pedestrians and bicyclists.

"We know that will attract a lot of attention turning this urban promenade into a truck trailway is alarming to us," Marzello said. "Who wants to walk and bike with trucks coming in and out of that area."

Kim Marzello said the concerns extend beyond the residents who live nearby.

"Our concern goes beyond one person, the residents, the businesses, our concern is for the whole community," she said.

WATCH: Buffalo Old First Ward residents raise concerns over planned Seneca One Stop

Buffalo Old First Ward residents raise concerns over planned Seneca One Stop

She pointed to the millions of dollars in public and private investment that have gone into redeveloping the area.

"What we're asking them to do is pause, just for a moment, and really look around at the community," Kim Marzello said.

Buffalo Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski has also raised concerns about the project.

In a previous statement, Nowakowski said he recognizes and respects the Seneca Nation's sovereignty but does not have municipal control over the development.

He said his constituents are "understandably concerned and have very little information about this project."

The city has also said it was not aware of the plans before construction began.

There could soon be an opportunity for residents and other stakeholders to get more information.

Residents claim that Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca has agreed to meet with residents and stakeholders this week to discuss the project.

The Seneca Nation has said the development is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Residents say they are not questioning the Nation's right to develop the property. Their concern is whether a fuel station and the traffic associated with it fit with the vision for a walkable and vibrant waterfront.

"I don't think it's unreasonable to say putting a truck stop along the waterfront does not fit into the plans for a walkable, vibrant waterfront," Kim Marzello said.