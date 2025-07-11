Churches suing Diocese of Buffalo given more time to challenge settlement contributions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The deadline for five local churches to financially contribute to the Diocese of Buffalo's $150 million sexual abuse settlement has been put on hold, at least for now.

In April, the diocese reached the $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse. The diocese has asked affiliate parishes to contribute between 10 to 80 percent of their unrestricted cash and investments by July 15, with the highest percentage applied to parishes scheduled to close or merge under the Road to Renewal program.

All five parishes involved in the lawsuit — Blessed Sacrament in Tonawanda, Our Lady of Peace in Clarence, Saint Aloysius Gonzaga in Cheektowaga, Saint John 23rd in West Seneca, and Saint Bernadette in Orchard Park — are slated to merge with other parishes under the diocese's restructuring plan, but they're all fighting to stay open.

Core groups from five parishes have filed a lawsuit against the Diocese of Buffalo to block payments that would go toward its $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse.

Based on the chart above, Saint Bernadette would have to pay more than $723,000.

The lawsuit argues that the five parishes shouldn't have to pay 80% while the Vatican reviews merger appeals filed by parishioners.

"It's sad that we have to do this, I mean, I don't want to fight the church," Eugene Hanitz, who has been a member of St. Bernadette's since 1981, told 7 News earlier this week.

"Could you imagine the impact on the diocese, and the ability to function? Would be devastating," said James Myers, attorney representing the five parishes. "The diocese and attorneys asked for an extension of time to respond to the papers; we are agreeable to that."

The next court date will be on August 6. It was ruled Friday that until then, no action can be taken by the diocese to collect money.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Buffalo told 7 News they don't comment on pending litigation and that they'll cooperate fully with the legal process.

In June, diocese leaders spoke out about why parishes are being asked to contribute to the settlement. You can watch our previous story below and read more here.

