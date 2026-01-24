Cheektowaga man sentenced to prison in connection with death of his 21-month-old son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKWB) — The father of a 21-month-old toddler who died from dehydration after being left inside a vehicle has been sentenced to two to six years for second-degree manslaughter.

Jahmil Paisley, 31, of Cheektowaga plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter in November.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on October 18, 2024, police and paramedics responded to an apartment on Slate Creek Drive in Cheektowaga for an unresponsive child. The child, 21-month-old Logan Paisley, was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

