Cheektowaga man facing manslaughter charge for recklessly causing the death of his son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a Cheektowaga man is facing a manslaughter charge for recklessly causing the death of his son.

31-year-old Jahmil A. Paisley was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree manslaughter.

According to the DA, on October 18, 2024, police and paramedics responded to an apartment on Slate Creek Drive in Cheektowaga after receiving a 911 call for an unresponsive child. 21-month-old Logan Paisley was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Jahmil Paisley is accused of recklessly causing the death of Logan Paisley.

Jahmil Paisley was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.