Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of his 21-month-old son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Jahmil A. Paisley of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of his son.

According to the DA, on October 18, 2024, police and paramedics responded to an apartment on Slate Creek Drive in Cheektowaga after receiving a 911 call for an unresponsive child. 21-month-old Logan Paisley was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The DA said Jahmil A. Paisley recklessly caused the death of his son.

Paisley remains held without bail. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23, 2026.