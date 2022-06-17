Charges filed against man who was shot after he stabbed a Niagara Falls police officer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced charges have been filed against the man who was shot by Niagara Falls police after he stabbed an officer.

The alleged incident occurred on June 3 behind the Rite Aid at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Blvd as police were responding to a call for a suspicious person.

When officers approached the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Reginald Barnes, he allegedly tried to get away and officers then used a taser, which they say had no effect. At that time, police said the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket, charged at officers, and allegedly stabbed an officer in his back. The suspect then allegedly attacked a second officer and another responding officer shot him.

Barnes was taken to ECMC and was in the ICU. He has since been released from the ICU but remains hospitalized.

The officer who was stabbed had minor injuries to his back and arm.

Two officers are on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Police said the names of those involved are not being released due to the investigation.

Niagara Falls police released body camera video of the incident on June 7.

Barnes faces the following charges and is due back in court on June 22: