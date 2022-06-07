Niagara Falls Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting, suspect stabbed police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police have released body camera video of an encounter that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

The body cam video from one of the officers in the shooting behind a Rite Aid at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Blvd shows police questioning the suspect and then the altercation.

“They tried to question him about the situation, and around that time a female arrived at the scene and informed that she has an order of protection against that individual,” says Chief John Faso from Niagara Falls Police Department.

In a news conference Tuesday, investigators described what forced the officer to fire his weapon.

“Officer Dominic Senese deployed a taser and had no effect on the subject the subject then attack the officer with a knife at which point two of the responding officers discharged their handguns and they struck the subject,” says Chief Faso.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect involved remains in critical condition at ECMC.

Police couldn’t say where or how many times he was shot.

“The suspect in this case and his medical condition is what’s preventing the investigation from being completed at this time,” says District Attorney Brian Seaman of Niagara County. “At such time if he’s able or returns to a physical condition where we’re able to complete the investigation, we will.”