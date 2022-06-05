Armed man shot by Niagara Falls Police after he stabbed an officer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating an incident during which officers shot an armed suspect.

It happened Friday evening behind the Rite Aid at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Blvd, authorities say, as police were responding to a call for a suspicious person.

When officers approached a suspect, he tried to get away from officers. Officers then used a taser, which they say had no effect.

At that time, police say the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket, charged at officers, and stabbed an officer in his back. The suspect then attacked a second officer, at which point other responding officers shot him. Officers on-scene immediately started first aid on the suspect until an ambulance arrived, according to police.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was taken to ECMC and is currently in critical condition.

The officer who was stabbed has minor injuries to his back and arm.

The investigation is ongoing.