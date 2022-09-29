Charges against New Era Cap CEO Christopher Koch dropped

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Charges against New Era Cap Company CEO, 61-year-old Christopher Koch, have been dropped.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office released the following statement to 7 News:

“Today, our office received a written decision from Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, which granted defense counsel’s motion to dismiss the charges against Christopher Koch in the interest of justice. While our office did oppose the motion, we cannot comment further as the case is now sealed by operation of law.”

Koch was initially charged with first degree reckless endangerment in May of this year, following an incident on Delaware Avenue. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Koch and another man were allegedly involved in an argument in a parking lot, during which Koch was accused of intentionally driving his vehicle toward the man. The man allegedly injured his hand while jumping out of the way.

The following month, Koch's charges were changed to second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

New Era did not comment on the charges at the time of Koch's arrest. Koch has maintained his role with the company.