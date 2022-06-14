Original charge against New Era Cap CEO reduced, new charge added in connection to Delaware Avenue incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The original felony charge against New Era Cap Company CEO, 61-year-old Christopher Koch, in connection to an incident on Delaware Avenue has been reduced and a new charge has been added.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Koch appeared in Buffalo City Court Tuesday for a scheduled felony hearing. Koch was accused of attempting to hit a man with his vehicle on Delaware Avenue in May and arraigned on one count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to the district attorney’s office, it determined the felony charge could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The felony charge was reduced to one count of second-degree reckless endangerment (Class “A” misdemeanor) and prosecutors filed an additional charge against Koch — fourth-degree criminal mischief (Class “A” misdemeanor). He was arraigned Tuesday on the additional charge.

Koch is scheduled to return July 19 for further proceedings and remains released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. If convicted of the charges, Koch faces a maximum of one year in jail. A temporary no-contact order of protection remains in place on behalf of the victim.