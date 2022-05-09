New Era Cap CEO accused of attempting to hit a man with his vehicle on Delaware Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New Era Cap Company CEO, 61-year-old Christopher H. Koch, is accused of attempting to hit a man with his vehicle on Delaware Avenue Saturday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Koch was arraigned Monday in Buffalo City Court on one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree.

According to the district attorney's office, Koch and another man were allegedly involved in an argument in a parking lot outside of a restaurant on Delaware Avenue near Delham Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The man allegedly exited his vehicle and approached Koch's vehicle, Koch is accused of intentionally driving his vehicle toward the man. The district attorney's office said the man jumped out of the way, but suffered an injury to his hand. Koch also allegedly hit the man’s vehicle and caused damage to the passenger side.

Koch is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on May 25 and was released on his own recognizance. If convicted of the charge, Koch faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

A temporary no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, who was later identified by Erie County District Attorney John Flynn as the ex-husband of Koch's current girlfriend.

Flynn said the victim drove to the restaurant and it is possible he could be charged.