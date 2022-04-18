Celebrating Dyngus Day 2022 at the Adam Mickiewicz Library

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The day-long party, rooted in decades of tradition continues today at one of WNY's most historical spots. Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle is hosting its annual Dyngus Day celebration starting at noon.

"It's a hub for Polish culture, literature, theatre and here we are 127 years later still carrying on those traditions," said Aniela Baj-Thant, President of AMLDC.

Dyngus Day started about 50 years ago as a collaboration between AMLDC and Chopin Singing Society.

How can you celebrate today?

The library is hosting an all day party with two indoor sections and an outdoor section. There will be a band playing in each section.

There are still tickets for the outdoor section, available here or at the door for $10.

They ask that you dress warm!

What about the parade?

That's being organized by Dyngus Day Buffalo, along Broadway from Memorial to Fillmore, which 7 News will live stream for you. AMLDC officials encourage you to keep the party going down the "Forgotten Parade Route" by turning left on Fillmore.

"Support the organizations that are here, Mickiewicz, the Schreiber Brewery Complex and also Arty's," said Baj-Thant

Helping Ukraine

You'll see donation buckets around the library and many other venues where you can drop in donations to help Ukranian orphans.