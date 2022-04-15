Watch
How to watch the 2022 Buffalo Dyngus Day parade live from anywhere

Posted at 12:47 PM, Apr 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, April 18, a Buffalo tradition returns to the city's old Polonia neighborhood as the Dyngus Day parade rolls out from Memorial and Paderewski Drive.

This year, 7 News will stream the full Dyngus Day parade live on the free 7 WKBW app for Roku, FireTV, Apple TV or Android TV. The stream will also be available on wkbw.com and on the free mobile app for Apple and Android devices. You can find the right free app for your device here.

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. Our stream will begin as soon as the first vehicle reaches our area along the parade route.

This year's Dyngus Day celebration marks the first full capacity celebration since before the pandemic began. In addition to the parade, there are plenty of events happening in Polonia. You can find what to do and where on the official Dyngus Day Buffalo website.

