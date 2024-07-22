CDC relaxes some border regulations for dogs; new rules set to take effect August 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Tim Kennedy (D - NY26) announced on Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will relax some of the document requirements for dogs to cross the border.

Earlier this year, the CDC announced new regulations would go into place on August 1 that would have required all dogs coming into the U.S. to be at least six months old, have a micro-chip implant, and have various vaccinations and documentation.

In an update this week, the CDC announced the rabies vaccination requirement is removed but the dog(s) must still be 6 months old and microchipped.

"CDC values the feedback received from various countries, industry partners, and the public. CDC simplified the process for meeting requirements for dogs arriving from dog rabies-free or low-risk countries," the CDC website says.

According to the CDC, as of August 1, dogs entering or returning to the U.S. that have been only in dog rabies-free or low-risk countries in the past six months must:



Have a receipt for a CDC Dog Import Form

Appear healthy upon arrival

Be at least 6 months old

Have a microchip that can be detected with a universal scanner to identify them

You can find the countries that are considered high-risk for dog rabies here.

You can find further information on the CDC Dog Import Form here.

Earlier this month 7 News spoke to Deborah Williams. Her dog Sam is a therapy dog who works with the SPCA but likes to spend his time off in Canada. Williams was calling for the CDC to delay the regulations.