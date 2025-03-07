Cautious consumers head to Buffalo Home Show as tariffs loom over home improvement plans

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Inflation continues to pinch wallets, and consumers are already feeling the squeeze with the high cost of food, leaving many wondering – how much more they can endure.

While President Trump has delayed some tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, concerns linger about what the future holds for prices on household goods and materials.

As consumers navigate an unpredictable economy, many are starting to worry that their home improvement plans might end up costing them more.

I went to the Buffalo Home Show at the Buffalo Convention Center to gauge how it is affecting the decisions of residents when it comes to upgrading their homes.

Don and Shelly Seel, a couple from Clarence, were on the lookout for estimates for a new awning at the Home Show. Though Don seemed excited about the idea, Shelly had bigger plans in mind for their home.

"The kitchen, maybe, or definitely down the road," Seel said, though Shelly hoped for more improvements sooner.

“Yes, dear,” Don replied to Shelly.

However, both were concerned about how future tariffs might affect their plans.

"The manufacturer's product – it could go up in cost, so I don't know if you can count on the quote they give you initially," Shelly explained, expressing uncertainty over the final cost of any home improvement project in the months to come.

Janet Sincebaugh, from Lancaster, was "literally" window shopping for her church’s window replacement project, but her concerns about the skyrocketing costs of materials were palpable.

"Personally, I think we are all feeling the pinch – I mean, eggs aren't free yet," Sincebaugh laughed.

For those looking to upgrade without breaking the bank, Michael Chamberlain, owner of Hertel Home Consignment, may offer a solution.

Chamberlain’s business thrives on providing quality items for the home at a lower cost.

"We have things way below market value—because it's all on consignment," Chamberlain explained.

Chamberlain acknowledged that constant sales have become a necessary strategy to attract customers.

"It seems we have to run a sale...to make sales...We're always constantly running a sale," Chamberlain added.

“So, you're responding to that consumer?” I asked.

“Absolutely. We've got to keep up with what's going on out there because it's hurting everybody,” Chamberlian replied.

When you come down to the Home Show, you'll find more than 300 exhibits, from landscaping to buying windows and hauling your junk away.

"Anything from a single item, entire household to complete structure removal,” said Robby Dinero.

Robby and Kelly Dinero operate J-Dog Junk Removal & Hauling.

"It can just be your everyday junk that has been piling up in our garage, up in your basement,” explained Kelly Dinero.

The Dineros also discussed how their veteran-owned business gives back to the community by providing furniture and essentials to those in need.

"We literally give people beds and dining room tables and furniture they normally wouldn’t have," Dinero explained.

Others at the Home Show said that along with rising prices, the unexpected costs of home repairs have become just as concerning – whether it’s a broken appliance or a sudden plumbing issue, the financial strain of an urgent repair all adds to spending uncertainty.

The show is running for two weekends — March 7-9 and March 14-16.



Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission prices are listed below.

