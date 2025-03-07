'Make your house a home': The Buffalo Home Show returns at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)—Home renovations can get expensive, but at the Buffalo Home Show, experts say there are ways to transform your space without overspending. With over 300 vendors showcasing products and services, homeowners can explore a variety of cost-effective solutions.

"There's all different kinds of solutions for all different budget ranges, so you can really find whatever you want," said Jackie Hausler, the author of the Haus 2 Home blog.

"I think that's the great thing about the Home Show, is that you can come and just see a really great variety of products and different services to make your house a home.”

The show is running for two weekends — March 7th-9th and March 14th-16th.



Friday & Saturday: 10AM-8PM

Sunday: 10AM-6PM

Admission prices are listed below.

5 and Under: Free

6-12: $3

13+: $10

You can buy your tickets here.