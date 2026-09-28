Cause of death of 2 whales rescued from Marineland revealed

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA (WKBW) — We're now learning how two whales rescued from Marineland died after being transferred to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago earlier this month.

Watch: 2 whales rescued from Marineland have died

Three whales rescued from Marineland have died

Microscopic examinations of organ and tissue samples found that 23-year-old Peekachu and 20-year-old Rain suffered from chronic inflammatory disease in their gastrointestinal systems. Shedd Aquarium believes it had been present for a while, based on significant inflammation, immune cells found and changes to the inner lining of the intestines and tissue structure.

"These findings may not isolate every factor that has influenced their decline, but they do establish that an underlying chronic disease was present," Shedd Aquarium said.

In addition, foreign materials were found in Peekachu's stomach, including bird feathers, sticks and large porous rocks, and flecks of potential paint were found in Rain's stomach.

"We do not believe that the foreign bodies found in Peekachu or Rain's stomach were directly related to their passing," Shedd Aquarium said. "That said, these findings are still relevant, as we have continued to stress the importance of regular nutrition for belugas and investigate the possible presence of gastrointestinal illness in the rescues."

Marineland closed in September 2024, but some animals never left, including 30 beluga whales.

After months of debate about euthanasia, a plan was finally approved by the Canadian Government to rehome some at aquariums across the U.S.

Watch: 'We need humane solutions': 30 beluga whales could be euthanized at Marineland

'We need humane solutions': 30 beluga whales could be euthanized at Marineland

"We are grateful to the animal care professionals at Marineland who continued to care for the animals each day through increasingly difficult circumstances as financial resources declined. They began working with our teams in January to plan the rescue transfer and have continued sharing their knowledge to support the whales' care," Shedd Aquarium said. "Marineland made the necessary, animal welfare-based decision to seek assistance from accredited aquariums, making this broader rescue effort possible and giving the animals a path to continued, specialized care."

You can read the preliminary medical findings online here.