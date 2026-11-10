Tina Abrams sworn in as Seneca Nation's first female president alongside first all-woman executive branch

SALAMANCA, NY — Tina Abrams, a longtime voice in the Seneca Nation, was officially sworn into office alongside her new executive branch. Now in office, Abrams says protecting sovereignty is a top priority.

Before becoming president, Abrams served in leadership roles for decades. She was first elected to the Seneca Nation Council in 2001 and was the first woman appointed to the legislative body's co-chair in 2012. She also became the first Native American woman to receive the New York State Senate Woman of Distinction Award earlier this year.

"I bear a great responsibility to 8500 Senecas, and I will work every day to honor that responsibility and to live the words of the oath that I'll take today," Abrams told reporters prior to the swearing in. "Their voice will always be the voice that guides me."

"I'm proud and excited and I just keep remembering the people that elected me and the people who put me here," Abrams added.

Adam Beam Tina Abrams, a longtime voice in the Seneca Nation, was officially sworn into office alongside her new executive branch. Now in office, Abrams says protecting sovereignty is a top priority.

Alongside her, Treasurer Lenith Waterman and Clerk Bethany Johnson were also sworn in, marking the nation's first all-woman executive branch. Eight new councilors from the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories were also sworn in.

While speaking with the media and during her address to attendees, Abrams emphasized the Seneca Nation's sovereignty and the importance of continuing to fight for it. The new president was sworn in just days after Governor Kathy Hochul's office filed a lawsuit related to the sovereign status of two properties.

In October, Mayor Sean Ryan announced that the City of Buffalo filed its own lawsuit to stop construction of a proposed 28-bay truck stop and fuel depot at 5 Miami Street in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

"I'll always fight for our sovereignty. That fight will continue. I'm not going to let anybody push us around," Abrams said when asked if the Seneca Nation planned to continue moving forward with the project despite the legal challenges.

Abrams continued, "It's an attack on us. It's an attack on our people. It's an attack on our sovereignty, and we're not going to put up with it, and I won't either."

Adam Beam Governor Kathy Hochul speaks with the media on the first day of early voting in New York (October 24, 2026).

The president also addressed Governor Hochul and Mayor Ryan directly, adding additional criticism over stalled negotiations with New York State on a new gaming compact.

"She's (Hochul) got to educate herself. First she promises to negotiate a compact and then the very next day she sues us. So what is she thinking?" Abrams said. "She's thinking about the people down downstate. Those are the people who got her in office, not the people in this end of New York State."

"They need to respect our sovereignty and how we fight and how the Department of Interior gave us the right to do business, and we're gonna continue to do business. We're gonna do what's best for our people and conduct business where we can when we can because it's our right," Abrams added.

WATCH: Tina Abrams sworn in as Seneca Nation's first female president

Tina Abrams sworn in as Seneca Nation's first female president

When asked if she would meet with Mayor Ryan, Abrams responded: "I don't have no reason to meet with Mayor Ryan. He's another one that needs to educate himself."

WKBW reached out to the offices of Governor Hochul and Mayor Ryan. Hochul's team responded with the following:

On the lawsuits against the Department of the Interior:

"Governor Hochul is committed to a strong, productive relationship between the State and the Seneca Nation and she respects the principles of tribal sovereignty. The governor also has an obligation to protect the interest of all Western New Yorkers, including ensuring that development in their communities follows appropriate laws and oversight. The State believes the Department of the Interior incorrectly qualified these parcels for sovereignty status, and we are confident the courts will agree."





On the Gaming Compact:

"The Governor remains committed to reaching a fair agreement that works for all parties on a new Gaming Compact with the Seneca Nation. Negotiations are ongoing." Ryan Whalen, WNY Press Secretary

We have not received any response from Mayor Ryan's office at the time of this reporting.