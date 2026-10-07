BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Sean Ryan announced on Wednesday that the City of Buffalo has filed a lawsuit to stop construction of the proposed 28-bay truck stop and fuel depot at 5 Miami Street in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

The lawsuit claims the truck stop would place additional demands on city infrastructure and services without maintaining public safety, infrastructure integrity and environmental health.

"This project would have a major impact on the surrounding neighborhood, the Buffalo River, and the public investments we have made in this part of Buffalo," Mayor Sean Ryan said. "We have a responsibility to protect those investments and the people who live, work, and spend time here. It is incumbent on us to make sure that any entity developing a project in Buffalo understands the impact it will have on the surrounding community and does its part to be a good neighbor."

The city is seeking a court order to stop construction until permit applications are submitted and reviewed, and the defendants comply with all municipal requirements.

WATCH: City of Buffalo announces lawsuit to halt construction of proposed Seneca Nation truck stop

City of Buffalo sues to halt construction of proposed Seneca Nation truck stop in Buffalo's Old First Ward

The Seneca Nation first confirmed plans to build a new truck stop earlier in September. Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca said in part:

"This latest investment by the Nation will create more economic activity in the area and will help ease congestion at the Seneca One Stop on Michigan Street."

WATCH: Seneca Nation confirms Buffalo fuel station, neighbors and councilmember concerned

Seneca Nation confirms Buffalo fuel station, neighbors and councilmember concerned

Residents in Buffalo's Old First Ward raised concerns, saying the project could conflict with years of public and private investment in the area. One of the biggest concerns raised was the potential for increased truck traffic in an area residents said has become popular with pedestrians and bicyclists.

WATCH: Buffalo Old First Ward residents raise concerns over planned Seneca One Stop

Buffalo Old First Ward residents raise concerns over planned Seneca One Stop

Members of the Seneca Nation rallied in Niagara Square and maintained that the property belongs to the Seneca Nation.

WATCH: 'It's about our land' | Seneca Nation members rally, vow 5 Miami Street gas station project will move forward

Seneca Nation members rally, vow 5 Miami Street gas station project will proceed

You can read the entire lawsuit online here.