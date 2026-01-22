New federal bill aims to clarify law enforcement authority on Seneca Nation land

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new federal bill introduced this week could reshape how law enforcement authority is handled on Seneca Nation lands, following years of tension between the Seneca Nation and the City of Salamanca over sovereignty and jurisdiction.

Last year, 7 News reported on a growing dispute between Seneca Nation leaders and Salamanca officials regarding who has the legal authority to enforce laws on tribal land. That conflict included concerns over the treatment and authority of Seneca Nation marshals and raised broader questions about public safety and sovereignty.

Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca addressed those concerns during a news conference in October, emphasizing the Nation’s commitment to public safety.

WATCH: Dispute over sovereignty, law enforcement escalating between Seneca Nation and Salamanca officials

“We will not stand by that, and we will continue our efforts to keep our public safe, our people safe, and the people in the City of Salamanca safe as well,” Seneca said at the time.

Now, U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has introduced the Seneca Nation Law Enforcement Efficiency Act, legislation he says is designed to address long-standing confusion over who has legal authority to enforce the law on Seneca Nation lands in Western New York.

“This is about giving the ultimate respect to the Seneca Nation for the governance of their territory,” Langworthy said.

According to Langworthy, the issue stems from a 1948 federal law that granted New York State criminal and civil jurisdiction over Seneca Nation reservations. While the federal government retained certain powers and the Seneca Nation continued to police its own lands, the overlapping authority has created enforcement challenges.

“Criminals know the game. They know the loopholes, and they commit crimes more freely on Seneca territory than they would in other parts of Western New York and the Southern Tier,” Langworthy said.

He added that the lack of clear authority has allowed non-Native offenders to exploit jurisdictional uncertainty.

“This jurisdictional framework has produced real enforcement challenges, and the Seneca Nation lacks criminal authority over non-Indian offenders, which allows criminals to operate on and off the Nation knowing no single law enforcement authority has clear responsibility for stopping them,” Langworthy said.

WATCH: New federal bill aims to clarify law enforcement authority on Seneca Nation land

Under the proposed legislation, New York State’s automatic criminal and civil jurisdiction over Seneca Nation lands would be removed — but only if both the Seneca Nation and the U.S. Attorney General agree in writing. The bill does not mandate immediate changes but instead creates a legal pathway for coordinated law enforcement when all parties consent.

President Seneca voiced support for the proposal, saying it would strengthen cooperation with outside agencies.

In a statement, Seneca said the legislation would help the Nation “maximize our working relationship with outside governments to address drug trafficking on our lands and other threats to the Seneca people.”

7 News reached out to the Salamanca mayor and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office for comment, but both said they were unable to respond at this time.