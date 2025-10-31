Dispute over sovereignty, law enforcement escalating between Seneca Nation and Salamanca officials

SALAMANCA, NY (WKBW) — A dispute over sovereignty and law enforcement is escalating between the Seneca Nation and Salamanca city officials in Cattaraugus County.

The Seneca Nation of Indians held a news conference Friday to discuss what they are calling a "significant law enforcement concern" involving an email between the Salamanca City Police Chief and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney that creates hostility against the Seneca's tribal marshals.

WKBW Seneca Nation of Indians President, J.C. Seneca.

The Seneca Nation of Indians is calling out the Salamanca City Police Department and the Cattaraugus County DA for attempts to arrest Nation marshals.

"We're not going to stand by and allow that to happen," stated Seneca Nation of Indians President J.C. Seneca.

Seneca said there was communication between the Salamanca City Police Chief and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney that stated the DA believes police have the ability to arrest Seneca marshals who enforce exclusion orders on tribal territory. Seneca is calling it a direct insult to his nation's sovereignty.

WKBW Seneca Nation of Indians flag.

"And we will not stand for that, and we're going to continue our efforts to keep our public safe, our people safe, and people in the city of Salamanca safe," Seneca remarked.

The Seneca Nation issues exclusion orders to remove people involved in criminal activity and drug trafficking from tribal land. However, no one will explain why the police chief was seeking clarification.

WKBW Seneca Nation marshals vehicles.

County DA Lori Rieman sent an email saying her comments were taken out of context, and there is no call to arrest marshals, and she respects tribal sovereignty.

"That is completely out of context. There is no call to arrest marshals. I am not available for an interview. I am working with the Nation's counsel to remove intruders with court orders. Those are enforceable by law enforcement officers. While the Nation has sovereignty to exclude intruders, they, including marshals, do not have criminal jurisdiction. That is why we try to work with them. Potentially, we can charge the marshals with kidnapping and theft (for taking vehicles of intruders), but, I would rather work with them. I completely respect their sovereignty and understand why they want these people removed-we just need to do it within the confines of the law."



Lori Rieman stated in an email to 7 News.

"So, it was just a clarification question that was being asked from my understanding," responded Sandy Magiera, Salamanca Mayor.

WKBW Outside Salamanca's Mayoral office.

The mayor and the police chief were meeting behind closed doors in her office when I arrived. Only the mayor would speak and would not reveal what led to this current situation.

WKBW Sandy Magiera, Salamanca Mayor

"The police chief and I have had several conversations on that over the last year or so, because there are people that are being banned from the territory, so we have to know our legal rights too, and their officers have to know their legal rights," Maghera replied.

WKBW City of Salamanca Police Department.

The mayor said she has reached out to the Seneca leader and is hoping they can meet soon to sort out this situation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

