Great Lakes Chees resumes 'limited production' amid DEC investigation, waste being moved to farms

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — In August, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation launched an investigation into a fish kill along Ischua Creek, a popular recreational waterway in Cattaraugus County.

Shortly after, the DEC directed the Great Lakes Cheese facility in Franklinville to take immediate actions to address impacts related to the discharge of organic waste to Ischua Creek.

"The actions follow reports earlier this week involving visible effluent discharge and odors from the facility's outfall to the creek and a significant die-off under ongoing DEC investigation that is affecting tens of thousands of fish and many aquatic species," the DEC said in a release.

On Tuesday, Great Lakes Cheese confirmed to 7 News that it has resumed "limited production" as the DEC continues to investigate. In a statement, Great Lakes Cheese said it is containing and testing wastewater on site, and then it is being removed to permitted farms for use in their fertilization plans. No wastewater is being discharged into Ischua Creek at this time.

"This agreed-upon, temporary process allows our team members to resume limited production and helps ease supply burdens experienced by the families and farmers who work with our facility, while also preserving the creek’s recovery," Great Lakes Cheese said in a statement. "We remain in close consultation with the DEC as we continue planning and implementing optimization of our wastewater treatment system. Great Lakes Cheese is carefully evaluating and preparing for every step in the ongoing process to resume safe and environmentally responsible production."

Residents in the area have been very outspoken about the fish kill, and there was a protest outside the Great Lakes Cheese facility on September 5.

