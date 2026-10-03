GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gowanda residents of all ages donned their orange to welcome 4-year-old Nellie McMahon and her mother, Shauna, home after their stay at Boston Children's Hospital while being treated for Neuroblastoma.

Nellie, a Gowanda native, was diagnosed with Stage-4 Neuroblastoma earlier in the year. Neuroblastoma is a cancer that develops in a child's nerve tissue.

"Initially, when she got diagnosed, it (the tumor) was 11 centimeters by 11 centimeters by 9 centimeters, so a little bit bigger than a regulation-size softball in her abdomen," Shauna told me on Tuesday.

Watch: NELLIE STRONG: Meet the Gowanda 4-year-old inspiring Western New York

NELLIE STRONG: Meet the Gowanda 4-year-old inspiring Western New York

Nellie showed improvement on that day, and her surgeon was able to remove large amounts of the tumor without complications. Additionally, medical staff saved her kidney.

And on Thursday, the McMahons received more good news: Nellie was coming home.

"Nellie has done absolutely amazing, and we are SO excited to get home to our family," Shauna wrote on social media. "After everything this little girl has been through, there is truly no place we'd rather be."

Watch: Gowanda community welcomes 4-year-old Nellie Mcmahon home from hospital

Gowanda community welcomes 4-year-old Nellie Mcmahon home from hospital

With this news, the Gowanda community got to work on a homecoming celebration. With the assistance of the police department, the fire department and neighbors, Nellie was treated to a parade of her own on Main Street. Neighbors, friends and strangers waved signs, honked horns and wore orange for Nellie Strong.

"There's nothing else like it," Shauna told me on Friday. "I've said it before, and I'll say it again. There's nothing like living in a small town. There's nothing else like it. We are loved, and it is felt, and we could not be more thankful."

When asked what the McMahons would be doing with their first evening home together as a family, Shauna said they plan on enjoying some burgers from K&L Lanes. As for what's next for Nellie, she will have a week to recuperate before another round of chemotherapy. At that time, they'll restage to see if the cancer is gone.