GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shauna McMahon describes her 4-year-old daughter Nellie as a "fiesty, fiery and sassy" little girl, and she says that hasn't changed even after a sudden and life-changing diagnosis.

Nellie, a Gowanda native, was diagnosed with Stage-4 Neuroblastoma earlier in the year. Neuroblastoma is cancer that develops in a child’s nerve tissue. The main symptom is a lump that you can feel under your child’s skin, usually in their belly, neck or chest.

"Initially, when she got diagnosed, it (the tumor) was 11 centimeters by 11 centimeters by 9 centimeters, I believe, so it was a little bit bigger than a softball, a regulation size softball in her abdomen," Shauna told WKBW.

Since the diagnosis Nellie has been receiving treatment at Boston Children's Hospital.

Nellie Strong

Upon learning of her daughter's condition, Shauna took to social media. She created the page Nellie Strong as a way to keep family and loved ones updated on Nellie's health journey and progress. However, the page quickly started reaching people well beyond Gowanda.

"People will reach out and say, hey, I don't know you, but I'm praying for Nelly, just people that we don't even know," Shauna said. "People coming out of the woodwork to just let us know that we're seen and they're hearing us and praying for us."

She continued, "My husband and I have a little running text that goes back and forth. It's called "Something Everyday," and there is something every day that reminds us how loved we are."

WATCH: NELLIE STRONG: Meet the Gowanda 4-year-old inspiring Western New York

NELLIE STRONG: Meet the Gowanda 4-year-old inspiring Western New York

In Gowanda, for example, Nellie got to ride on her very own Nellie Strong float as part of the America 250th Parade courtesy of Jim Enzer of Ensering Hopes and Dreams.

And on Monday, Forestville High School's Varsity and JV Volleyball teams sported orange to celebrate Nellie Strong.

Nellie Strong A float for Nellie Strong that rode in Gowanda's America 250 parade provided by Ensering Hope and Dreams.

With the help of family friends, Nellie's story even made it to the fields of Highmark Stadium.

"Tyler Kuras, he went to the Dion Dawkins car show, probably about a month ago now, and met Christian Benford and told him Nelly's story, and then gave him his own Nelly Strong bracelet that I had shared," Shauna explained. "Next thing you know, at the season opener, you could see that little orange bracelet on Christian Benford's wrist, and I cry just saying the words, but it just brings so much hope to us during our struggle."

Benford wasn't the only Bills player to sport the orange bracelet, as another family friend was able to get a bracelet to Dawson Knox, who also sported it during the Bills' most recent home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

WKBW/Nellie Strong/Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills' Tight End Dawson Knox and Cornerback Christian Benford sport Nellie Stong bracelets during multiple games this season.

"There's so much sadness and struggle and things that we're going through as a family right now and things Nelly is going through that no 4-year-old should ever have to go through," Shauna said. "But then all these hopeful, amazing things also are happening, and it just helps create such a balance when things can just be so challenging, in this journey."

And while Nellie still has a long journey ahead of her, Shauna says days like today show improvement. Nellie's surgeon was able to remove large amounts of the tumor without complications. Additionally, the medical staff was able to save her kidney as well.

Nellie Strong Nellie sharing smiles with some of the nurses at Boston Children's Hospital.

"She went all around the 10th floor here at Boston Children's Hospital, handing out her orange bracelets to everyone and talking to everybody."

Shauna continued, "It's a huge blessing that she is still the feisty, fiery, sassy 4-year-old that she was before her diagnosis. It's just so good to see her this way and just watch her be 4 years old. Yes, she's going through cancer treatment. Yes, it's stage 4 and all of those scary things, but she remains Nellie."

The family currently has a GoFundMe page dedicated to covering medical expenses for Nellie's treatment.