Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers posing as Publisher's Clearing House employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about scammers posing as Publisher's Clearing House employees.

According to the sheriff's office, the scammers tell the person receiving the call that they have won and are requesting processing fees. The sheriff's office said during the conversation they are arranging electronic payment or a meeting place to receive the payment in person.

"Do not give any personal information over the phone. If such a call is received, residents are encouraged to call their local police agency," the sheriff's office said.

In October, 7 Problem Solvers brought you a similar story from a Kenmore woman who received a letter claiming she won $2.6 million from Publisher's Clearing House.

Publisher's Clearing House told 7 News that the letter was "bogus," and not from the company.

Chris Irving, Publisher's Clearing House Vice President of Consumer & Legal Affairs told 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz that multiple signs proved the letter was fake, including the fact that they would never ask for money to claim a prize.

A few weeks later, 7 Problem Solvers spoke to the person behind the fake letter.

7 Problem Solvers allowed the person to explain the process during an almost 10-minute phone call. When 7 Problem Solvers told the person they were speaking with someone from 7 News in Buffalo they got combative and hung up.