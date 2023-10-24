Kenmore woman doesn't fall for $2.6 million scam prize letter posing as Publishers Clearing House

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lenore was excited to learn that she won $2.6 million, but as she read more she realized it was a scam.

She and her daughter, Jolyn Zimmermann, came straight to 7 Problem Solvers to warn the public about the letter they thankfully didn't fall for.

"Being 86 I'm glad she's not stupid," explained Lenore's daughter Jolyn Zimmermann.

Publishers Clearing House told 7 News that the letter was "bogus," and not from the company.

"It’s a scam," said Chris Irving, Publishers Clearing House Vice President of Consumer & Legal Affairs. "It's an imposter, it really makes us really mad."

Irving told 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz that there are multiple signs that prove this letter is fake

Zimmermann Scam letter posing as Publishers Clearing House

"Number one, Publishers Clearing House never asks for money to claim a prize for insurance or taxes," explained Irving.

READ MORE: 7 Problem Solvers speaks to person behind fake Publishers Clearing House letter received by Kenmore woman

The letter states Lenore would have to pay a "mandatory" $4,000 insurance fee before it's delivered.

Other ways to tell the letter is fake:



There's no specific name, the letter is addressed to "winner"

It says to keep the award confidential

Irving said there is no one at Publishers Clearing House by the name of Miles Freeman, who signed the letter

Most importantly, Irving said Publishers Clearing House would never send a letter. The Prize Patrol shows up to homes announced with champagne and a check.

"Somebody tells you you won a prize through Publishers Clearing House it's fake, rip up the letter," emphasized Irving.

Last week a Connecticut man was federally charged in a similar scam, and if convicted could face up to 140 years in prison.

The federal indictment alleges that Howard Chambers, 32, pretended to be Publishers Clearing House and even the IRS to trick older victims into sending money. In this case, too, the indictment alleges that Chambers asked for fees associated with a winning prize.