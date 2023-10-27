7 Problem Solvers speaks to person behind fake Publishers Clearing House letter received by Kenmore woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this week 7 Problem Solvers told you about Lenore. She was excited to learn that she won $2.6 million, but as she read more she realized it was a scam.

She and her daughter, Jolyn Zimmermann, came straight to 7 Problem Solvers to warn the public about the letter they thankfully didn't fall for.

Publishers Clearing House told 7 News that the letter was "bogus," and not from the company.

The letter also said to call Joe Johnson in order to claim the prize and provided a phone number. All week 7 Problem Solvers tried calling Johnson but couldn't get through until just the other day. 7 Problem Solvers allowed Johnson to explain the process during an almost 10-minute phone call to educate you on just how far it would go.

Johnson asked for a check for $4,000 to cover the insurance of the prize. He said to send the check to Joann in California, the address turned out to be a home just outside of Oakland.

He said to send it out right away through express mail and to call him with a tracking number, in the meantime we couldn't tell anyone about the money.

7 Problem Solvers then asked Johnson once again if he worked with Publishers Clearing House, to which Johnson responded in part with "Of course, that is why my name is on the letter."

7 Problem Solvers then told Johnson he was speaking with someone from 7 News in Buffalo.

Michael Schwartz: Why are you doing this? I called Publishers Clearing House, this letter is fake. Why are you doing this to elderly people?

Johnson: Well do you want me to help you or not?

Schwartz: I contacted Publishers Clearing House, I'm an investigative reporter

Johnson: When?

Schwartz: Two days ago, this is a bogus letter, why are you doing this to elderly people?

Johnson then hung up.

A few weeks ago a Connecticut man was charged in connection to a very similar scam, if convicted he faces up to 140 years in jail.

Publishers Clearing House once again confirmed with 7 Problem Solvers there are no employees by that name at their company.