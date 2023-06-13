Catholic Health announces 'reconfiguration plan' to take place at Mount St. Mary's Hospital

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health has announced a "reconfiguration plan" will take place at Mount St. Mary's Hospital over the next few weeks.

According to Catholic Health, this plan comes as health care continues to shift from inpatient to outpatient care and providers face staffing and reimbursement challenges.

“The strength of our system, in terms of quality, safety, and patient satisfaction, is helping us respond to the seismic changes happening in healthcare as a result of the pandemic and other industry pressures. By proactively responding to these changes and adapting our footprint in Erie and Niagara Counties, we can maintain the specialized services our community needs in a more responsible way and ensure access to care for the long term.” - Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health

Catholic Health says the "reconfiguration plan" calls for creating a Neighborhood Hospital similar to the new Lockport Memorial Hospital that is being built.

As a result, Mount St. Mary's will see the following changes:



Decrease in the number of inpatient beds

Surgery, maternity, dialysis, and GI services will transition to other Catholic Health hospitals

Imaging services at its Porter Road site in Niagara Falls will be discontinued

As these changes get underway and as Eastern Niagara Hospital is set to close on Saturday, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will open a 24/7, free-standing emergency department at 5875 S. Transit Rd. in Lockport, currently the site of Eastern Niagara Express Care, until the new Lockport Memorial Hospital opens in the fall.

Catholic Health says maternity and surgical patients will receive information in the coming days to transition to other Catholic Health facilities after June 30. In addition, impacted staff will be offered other positions at the hospital, the new Lockport Memorial Hospital, or within Catholic Health.