Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport set to close in June

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eastern Niagara Hospital, located at 521 East Avenue in Lockport, is set to close on June 17, 2023.
The ambulatory center it operates at 5875 S. Transit Road will also close on June 17 but will reopen immediately under Catholic Health management. It will provide urgent care, imaging, occupational medicine and ambulatory surgery services.
The hospital has been in financial turmoil for years.
- In May 2019 the hospital's "2020 Transformation plan" called for cuts to services in an effort to save the hospital. In a release, ENH said the changes would result in saving $2.1 million and 33 full-time jobs would be impacted.
- In August 2019 it was announced that the Newfane campus of Eastern Niagara Hospital was set to close and certain services at its Lockport facility would be consolidated in an effort to close a $10 million deficit.
- In November 2019 Eastern Niagara Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- In November 2020 Eastern Niagara Hospital announced it planned to cut roughly 80 full-time positions as it aimed to restructure services under a new, "sustainable service model."
- In August 2021 Eastern Niagara Health System, in collaboration with Catholic Health, received $18 million in funding from the New York State Department of Health to allow for the continuation of services until a new Catholic Health hospital was built. The plans for a new Catholic Health hospital campus on South Transit Road in Lockport were announced in February 2021. Catholic Health said the facility will be named Lockport Memorial Hospital and it is scheduled to open in late summer 2023.
- In September 2021 Eastern Niagara Hospital was up for sale.
- In January 2023 Eastern Niagara Hospital was awarded $8.9 million in NYS DOH Vital Access Provider Assurance Program funding, which will fund hospital operations until June 17.
“Yesterday, all ENH employees were notified of the hospital's planned closure date. ENH management has been committed to assisting employees find employment with area health care employers. We are pleased that most Eastern Niagara employees have accepted employment offers with other hospitals.”
According to a WARN notice, 280 employees will be impacted at the hospital and 57 employees will be impacted at the ambulatory center.
The ENH Reflections Chemical Dependency Program will also be impacted and will close on April 1. According to a release, this is due to a staffing shortage and those in need of substance use services should contact the following: Clearview Treatment Center (716-298-2115), ECMC (716-898-3471), First Step Crisis Center (716-285-3421), GCASA (585-815-5248), Recovery Center of Niagara (716-265-3700).
ENH said those in eastern Niagara County in need of emergency medical services after its closure and before the opening of Lockport Memorial Hospital are encouraged to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department for care. This includes: Mount St. Mary's Hospital (Lewiston); Medina Memorial Hospital/Orleans Community Health (Medina); Millard Fillmore Suburban (Amherst); DeGraff Medical Park Emergency Department (N. Tonawanda); Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (Niagara Falls) or Kenmore Mercy (Kenmore).
Patients can request copies of medical records by visiting ENHS.org and completing an Authorization Release Form prior to August 1, 2023, or by calling 716-514-5800 ext. 3728.