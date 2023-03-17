Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport set to close in June

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eastern Niagara Hospital, located at 521 East Avenue in Lockport, is set to close on June 17, 2023.

The ambulatory center it operates at 5875 S. Transit Road will also close on June 17 but will reopen immediately under Catholic Health management. It will provide urgent care, imaging, occupational medicine and ambulatory surgery services.

The hospital has been in financial turmoil for years.

“Yesterday, all ENH employees were notified of the hospital's planned closure date. ENH management has been committed to assisting employees find employment with area health care employers. We are pleased that most Eastern Niagara employees have accepted employment offers with other hospitals.” - ENH Board of Directors Chair, Ann Briody Petock

According to a WARN notice, 280 employees will be impacted at the hospital and 57 employees will be impacted at the ambulatory center.

The ENH Reflections Chemical Dependency Program will also be impacted and will close on April 1. According to a release, this is due to a staffing shortage and those in need of substance use services should contact the following: Clearview Treatment Center (716-298-2115), ECMC (716-898-3471), First Step Crisis Center (716-285-3421), GCASA (585-815-5248), Recovery Center of Niagara (716-265-3700).

ENH said those in eastern Niagara County in need of emergency medical services after its closure and before the opening of Lockport Memorial Hospital are encouraged to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department for care. This includes: Mount St. Mary's Hospital (Lewiston); Medina Memorial Hospital/Orleans Community Health (Medina); Millard Fillmore Suburban (Amherst); DeGraff Medical Park Emergency Department (N. Tonawanda); Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (Niagara Falls) or Kenmore Mercy (Kenmore).

Patients can request copies of medical records by visiting ENHS.org and completing an Authorization Release Form prior to August 1, 2023, or by calling 716-514-5800 ext. 3728.