Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport now for sale

Posted at 2:54 PM, Sep 22, 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport is now for sale, according to an internet property listing.

ENH filed for bankruptcy in November 2019, a few months after closing its Newfane campus. In August, Eastern Niagara Health System in collaboration with Catholic Health, received $18 million in funding from the New York State Department of Health to allow for the continuation of services until a new Catholic Health hospital is built.

The plans for a new Catholic Health hospital campus on South Transit Road in Lockport were announced in February.

The facility will be called Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital and construction is expected to begin this fall.

