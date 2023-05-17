Watch Now
With Eastern Niagara Hospital set to close in June, Catholic Health will provide temporary emergency services

Eastern Niagara Hospital making cuts to save the entire operation
Eastern Niagara Hospital making cuts to save the entire operation
Posted at 4:22 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 16:22:57-04

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eastern Niagara Hospital, located at 521 East Avenue in Lockport, is set to close on June 17, 2023.

Upon its closure, Catholic Health will provide temporary emergency services until the new Lockport Memorial Hospital opens in the fall.

According to Catholic Health, officials at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will open a 24/7, free-standing emergency department at 5875 S. Transit Rd. in Lockport, currently the site of Eastern Niagara Express Care.

"This full-service emergency department will be equipped and staffed to treat and stabilize patients throughout the region. As plans are underway to convert the urgent care center into an emergency department, Catholic Health is meeting with area elected officials and Emergency Medical Services providers to share more details about the project," a release says.

