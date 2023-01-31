BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Car thefts in some Western New York communities are not slowing down.

Police departments in the city of Buffalo and the town of Amherst tell 7 News that in the first month of 2023, dozens of cars have been stolen.

One woman, Amanda Lindamer, is sharing footage of her Kia being stolen and the thieves leaving behind a disturbing message.

The video is from Lindamer's ring camera in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.

She says her Kia was taken earlier this month and found by police days later. She says both the thieves and the car manufacturer need to be held accountable. Local authorities are blaming the issue on bail reform.

Lindamer says the thieves drove her car over 200 miles. She says she doesn't even want it back and will never own a Kia again. Police are urging you to lock your vehicles and don't leave keys or valuables inside.

