BPD: Kia, Hyundai thefts still on the rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since summer, we’ve been reporting a continuous uptick in the amount of Kia vehicles being stolen across the nation, and right here in Western New York.

Kia cars according to police are prone to theft because of a lack of a chip in the keys, making it easy for thieves to get in the vehicle and drive away.

Buffalo Police say the Kia thefts haven’t slowed down this winter.

Police report since January 14, 35 Kia vehicles have been stolen across the city, many stolen without the keys being left in the car.

“We’re looking at a group of juveniles 17 and under. We know that there’s a band of them,” said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia as to who police are looking at for these thefts.

Commissioner Gramaglia says Kia models between 2011 and 2016 are being targeted, and Hyundai models between 2016 and 2021.

Buffalo Police say with the Hyundai cars, it’s becoming an issue in the Tucson and Elantra models.

Police say the best thing you can do right now to protect your car if you have a Kia or Hyundai from these years is to have someone park behind you if possible to block your car in—or park in a garage.

