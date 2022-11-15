'I figured better to be safe than sorry:' Kia owners get wheel locks from Cheektowaga Police Department

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Car thefts, and the deadly crash one-vehicle crash on Route 33 west near Route 198 in October, prompted Kia to send wheel locks to Western New York police departments.

Kia owners can pick up one and place it in their car when they leave it alone, but owners are on high alert given the rise in thefts.

"I have a Kia and I know the stuff that's going on with Kias lately with the TikTok challenge," Joelle Posluszny, a Kia owner in Cheektowaga, said.

It was a challenge, which shows people how to steal the car, that authorities believe fueled the deadly crash that killed four young people on the 33.

"For it to be easy to take a Kia to me is scary," Posluszny said.

That is why the Cheektowaga resident got herself a steering wheel lock from the Cheektowaga Police Department.

"So, I figured better to be safe than sorry," she added.

Kia, keeping its promise, after they vowed to ship wheel locks to Western New York police departments who wanted to participate in passing the locks out to Kia drivers.

As this unfolds, family members of two of the victims in the deadly crash are filing a lawsuit against Kia for wrongful death.

This is on behalf of Kevin Payne and Swazine Swindle’s family.

"It is typically younger people they're not stealing them for profit they're stealing them for joy riding out committing other crimes," Chief Brian Gould, with the Cheektowaga Police Department, said.

Chief Gould said the department received 108 wheel locks from Kia on Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, between 40-50 drivers had already stopped by to get one.

"You know anything that we can do as crime prevention that's one of our responsibilities participating in this program we hope will prevent some of this crime," he said.

WHEEL LOCKS: @CPDNYInfo Chief Brian Gould explains how to use a steering wheel lock after Kia sent 108 to the department on Monday.



Chief Gould says about 50 drivers have stopped by to grab one. They’re free with show of your car registration & that you’re a town resident. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/W4nWg1Iebq — Kristen Mirand (@kristen_mirand) November 15, 2022

With an uptick in car thefts in the town, according to Chief Gould, he hopes Kia drivers take action to protect themselves.

"I would urge anybody who owns one of these vehicles to do whatever they can to get their hands on one and make sure you're using it until the vehicles get strengthened," he added.

As for Posluszny and her Kia, having this lock gives her peace of mind.

"It's out in my driveway so it's not in a good hiding spot," she said, "I'm just grateful they're looking out for us."

Chief Gould said the wheel locks are first come first served. Make sure you bring your car registration to prove you are the owner and town resident.

