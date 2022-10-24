BPD: Four people dead, another in the ICU following rollover crash on Route 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police announced four people were killed in a rollover crash on Route 33 Monday.

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Monday on Route 33 west near Route 198.

Police said the vehicle was stolen and there were a total of six people inside, all between 14 and 17 years old. Of the six people, four were killed and another is in the ICU.

The 16-year-old driver is in police custody and will be charged.

The roadway was closed for a significant period of time Monday but has since reopened.