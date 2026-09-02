Capitol rioter from WNY pardoned by Trump pleads guilty to weapons charge after domestic incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville man who was pardoned by President Donald Trump 18 months after he was sentenced for assaulting an officer during the January 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty after a domestic incident.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 40-year-old Thomas F. Sibick pleaded guilty Wednesday to the following charges:



One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of fourth-degree criminal mischief

Sibick was arraigned August 27 in State Supreme Court on an indictment.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 8, Sibick and the victim were involved in an argument at a residence in the Village of Williamsville. While inside the garage, the victim attempted to leave in a vehicle, and Sibick allegedly pushed the car door open and grabbed the victim's purse and phone charging cable. Sibick is accused of intentionally damaging the victim's cell phone by throwing it on the ground. The victim reported the incident to police after leaving the home.

A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim at Sibick's arraignment, which required all firearms to be turned over. During the investigation, police seized several firearms and extended magazines from inside the home, which the DA said included two semi-automatic rifles "exhibiting assault weapon characteristics" and three loaded large-capacity cartridge magazines. In addition, police recovered an upper and lower receiver that together created an operable semi-automatic rifle with "assault weapon characteristics."

In May 2021, FBI agents identified Sibick as one of the rioters who participated in the attacks against MPD Officer Michael Fanone.

Sibick was sentenced to more than four years behind bars in July 2023. 18 months later, Sibick walked out of an Ohio prison. His sentence was among the 1500 wiped off the record by the Trump administration.

In January 2025, Sibick sat down with 7 News and spoke about his release from prison. You can watch our previous report below. You can also find the full conversation here.

WATCH: Capitol rioter from Western New York speaks after he was pardoned by President Trump