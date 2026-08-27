Capitol rioter from WNY pardoned by Trump faces weapons charges after domestic incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A WNY man pardoned by President Donald Trump 18 months after he was sentenced for assaulting an officer during the January 6 Capitol riot now faces weapons charges after a domestic incident.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Thomas F. Sibick of Williamsville was arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with the following:



One count of criminal possession of a firearm

Five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of fourth-degree criminal mischief

Investigators said that on June 8, Sibick and the victim were involved in an argument at a residence in the Village of Williamsville. While inside the garage, the victim attempted to leave in a vehicle, and Sibick allegedly pushed the car door open and grabbed the victim’s purse and phone charging cable. Sibick is accused of intentionally damaging the victim’s cell phone by throwing it on the ground. The victim reported the incident to police after leaving the home.

According to the DA, a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim at Sibick's arraignment, which required all firearms to be turned over to police. During the investigation, police allegedly seized several firearms and extended magazines from inside the home, which the DA said included two semi-automatic rifles "exhibiting assault weapon characteristics" and three loaded large-capacity cartridge magazines. In addition, police allegedly recovered an upper and lower receiver that together created an operable semi-automatic rifle with "assault weapon characteristics."

Sibick is scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference on September 2. He remains held without bail. Sibick faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted of the highest charge.

In May 2021, FBI agents identified Sibick as one of the rioters who participated in the attacks against MPD Officer Michael Fanone.

Affidavit provided to ABC News, then to 7 Eyewitness News Police body cam footage of Thomas Sibick (circled).

Sibick admitted to assaulting Officer Fanone during the riots, stealing his badge and radio.

In July 2023, a judge sentenced Sibick to more than four years behind bars, but 18 months later, Sibick walked out of an Ohio prison.

His sentence was among the 1500 officially wiped off the record by the Trump administration.

In January 2025, Sibick sat down with 7 News and spoke about his release from prison. You can watch our previous report below. You can also find the full conversation here.