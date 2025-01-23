Capitol rioter from Western New York speaks after he was pardoned by President Trump

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thomas Sibick an Amherst native was one of seven people from our region who were federally charged after the 2021 insurrection.

Sibick admitted to assaulting DC Metropolitan Officer, Michael Fanone, during the riots stealing his badge and radio.

Affidavit provided to ABC News, then to 7 Eyewitness News Police body cam footage of Thomas Sibick (circled).

In July 2023 a judge sentenced Sibick to more than four years behind bars, but 18 months later, Sibick walked out of an Ohio prison.

His sentence was among the 1500 officially wiped off the record by the Trump administration this week.

He sat down with 7 News and spoke about his recent release from prison.

Here's part of that conversation:

Sibick: Right now, I'm feeling relieved. Home. Freedom is...is great.

Mirand: You were just recently released from prison.

Sibick: I was, yes.

Mirand: What was that like?

Sibick: There were ups and downs the whole time. I spent the last 16 months in federal prison in Ohio. Some days were easy, some days were much more difficult, but through the support and help of everybody and daily prayer, I was able to make it through.

Mirand: You're now sharing your side of things, your story. Why now?

Sibick: Now is the only time I feel as though I can be 100% truthful and honest with what happened.

Sibick: There were certainly individuals that got out of control, but for the most part, it was a peaceful protest that took a turn for the worse.

Mirand: Even though five people died, and dozens of police officers were assaulted, you still don't view it as a violent attack, an insurrection on the Capitol?

Sibick: No, not at all. It wasn't an insurrection by any means. That's been a word used over the years to paint us in a negative light.

Mirand: There is body-worn camera footage that shows you reaching toward the officer and forcibly removing his badge and his police radio. What was the intention of taking those?

Bodycam video provided by Department of Justice

Sibick: The intention that day, when I saw Officer Fanone being attacked, was for me to assist in some way and in that split second, I thought I might be able to grab him by the vest where his badge was and pull him away from the rioters who had him in a bear hug or that were assaulting him. That didn’t work, so I immediately reached in, grabbed the antenna to the radio, and attempted to call for help.

Mirand: But this man said he was tasered, attacked, punched. He said he was fearing for his life. He was crying out during that and said he has kids. You believe you were helping him?

Sibick: I believe I had my best intentions at heart when I took the actions that I did.

Mirand: Do you apologize to Officer Fanone?

Sibick: Do I apologize to Officer Fanone? It’s a difficult question. I think Officer Fanone had his own intentions that day.

Mirand: What do you mean by that?

Sibick: His own intentions to try to assist and help the other officers and to secure the Capitol, which was his duty.

Mirand: So you’ll probably always believe that you did not assault Officer Fanone?

Sibick: No, not at all. I never assaulted Officer Fanone.

Mirand: Despite him suffering injuries, being right there in the middle of it, and the body camera showing all of that happening?

Sibick: That is correct.

Mirand: You’ll always believe that you did not assault him?

Sibick: That is correct.

Mirand: Do you feel that remorse?

Sibick: I feel remorse as far as me playing a part in the destruction that happened that day. But I didn’t go there with any intentions to be destructive, to assault, impede, or interfere with any law enforcement. I support law enforcement and Officer Fanone, if you do hear this, I’m sorry you think that I had anything to do with your attack. But just know, I wanted to do something to help, and in that instant, I did what I thought was the right thing to do.

The full conversation can be found below.