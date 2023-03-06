Canisius High School remembers Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, class of ’03

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "A really tough kid — a resilient kid and he became just a good man,” commented Tom Coppola, principal, Canisius High School.

Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno was a 2003 graduate of Canisius High School. He grew up in the tight-knit community of north Buffalo and also attended St. Rose of Lima grade school.

Canisius Principal Coppola is two years older than Arno, but knew him from north Buffalo grade school and high school.

“But when you listen to all of the guys from north Buffalo — all of his former classmates — when you read those tributes online — you see the person that I remember — just a good man,” reflected Coppola.

I also learned that Arno played football, Canisius Coach Kraig Kurzanski remembers him well.

“A flood of emotions come back to remember him when he was a young boy. but now would be the halfway point of his life. He was a vivacious kid. He had great friends. He was a good friend,” recalled Kurzanski.

Kurzanski tells me Arno was a running back, who was smaller than the other players.

“He was undersized, but really tenuous, tough,” remembers Kurzanski. “I remember his smile and his tenacity.”

Coach Kurzanksi says he also remembers what a good friend Arno was to others.

“How accepting he was of others. Always a good handshake — a firm handshake — smile — was always well-liked and well-loved,” remarked Kurzanski. “He always gave everything he had and so that's what I remember most about Jay and his smile.”

The coach says he's not surprised Arno became a firefighter and followed the Canisius teachings of being a man for others.

“Jay certainly would have fit that mold. He was going to try to change the world. When he got into the fire department, I know his friends said he was really happy, so no, it doesn't surprise me that he went into a life of service,” noted Kurzanski.

Outside the high school, a sign with the Latin words, 'Requiescat in Pace’, meaning ‘Rest in Peace’ for their Canisius brother.

“Western New York is an amazing community and the outpouring of love and support that we've gotten — it’s just been overwhelming,” explained Vinny Ventresca, president, Buffalo Professional Fighters Local 282.

Ventresca says they are expecting thousands of firefighters from the region and across the nation to attend Friday's funeral and procession. You can find more information on funeral arrangements here.

“We always bring the member home, Back to this house, But that will be part of from the funeral parlor to the church,” Ventresca described.

The fire union leader says it has been an emotional roller coaster, but firefighters here at Engine 2 wanted to get back to work and be with their crews and firefighter family.