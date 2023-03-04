Funeral arrangements set for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association released funeral arrangements for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

Arno made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire on the 700 block on Main Street in Buffalo on Wednesday.

According to the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association, a wake will be held on Thursday, March 9, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. A funeral will be held Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral on Franklin Street in Buffalo.

Those interested in donating to Arno's family directly can do so through the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282. Donations can be made through the mail, in person, or over Venmo. You can find more information on the union's Facebook page here and listed below:

🚨🔔 Donations to the Arno Family 🔔🚨



Checks can be made payable to Buffalo Professional Firefighters and mailed/dropped off to -



500 Southside Pkwy Buffalo NY 14210



(716) 856-4130



Venmo donations can be sent - @IAFF282



Food and grocery gift cards can be dropped off to the Union Office as well

Two GoFundMe's have also been established by Arno's brother and friend to support his wife and young daughter which can be found here and here.