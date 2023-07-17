Canal Fest of the Tonawandas kicks off

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Once thought to be canceled for 2023, Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is now underway. The annual summer festival kicked off on Sunday.

Event organizers said earlier this year that they planned to take the year off, in order to "rebrand and restructure" before bringing the event back in 2024. But they say community members stepped up, and convinced them to hold the event as scheduled this year.

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas continues through Sunday, July 23rd. You can find the schedule of events for the rest of the event here.