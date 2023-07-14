'We're back': Canal Fest prepares for 40th season

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday, crews were setting up for the annual Canal Fest of the Tonawandas. Peter Chenier, Canal Fest president, said he is thrilled to be back this year.

"It's a lot of work but this is the best part of my life right here is that week," Chenier said.

Chenier said to expect more entertainment, a new ride operator and lots of fun.

"This is a mainstay for Western New York and obviously we want to see it continue," he added.

You may remember, Canal Fest wanted to take the year off to regroup and rebrand, but the community had other plans.

"It's amazing how the public stepped up and said, 'Hey, we want this event,'" Chenier said.

Although the festival begins on Sunday, rides do not open until July 18 and run through July 23.

The festival is free to attend but there are different charges for games and rides. Parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here and here.

Canal Fest Business Impact

Frank DeDomenico is the managing partner at Forno e Gelato on Webster Street in North Tonawanda. As an NT native, he is excited about the festival.

"It's great to see it back on after COVID and everything," he said.

The shop is an extension of Frankie Primo's +39 right next door. DeDomenico said he is excited about the business boost as this dessert spot just opened last year.

"It's great for the area it'll be great to have a natural draw of people coming in," he added.

Once the eight-day festival wraps up, First United Methodist Church on Main Street is ready to serve up some Chivetta's BBQ chicken. Barry Tubbs with the church said each year Canal Fest allows them to connect with the community.

"It's wonderful because we can use the support," Tubbs said, "We're hoping that we can continue to survive here but it's not easy but COVID hurt, oh just terribly, but were looking up now."

As preparations are now underway, the festival shared by the Twin Cities is one that many people are excited for.

"We're looking forward to Canal Fest this year! We're gonna have a great week, everybody," Tubbs said.