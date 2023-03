TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The third week of July will be a little quieter across North Tonawanda and Tonawanda.

Organizers of Canal Fest of the Tonawandas say they are taking a year off to "rebrand and restructure" Canal Fest for its 40th celebration in 2024.

The 40th celebration will include new events, attractions, and entertainment.

Organizers say to mark your calendars for July 14 through July 21, 2024.