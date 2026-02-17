Canal Fest moving to Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda for 2026

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canal Fest of the Tonawandas will look different this year.

According to its website, it will be moving to Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda for 2026.

"It’s Official! We are moving to Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda! More rides, more food and the same great music! Stay tuned for daily updates!" Its website says.

No word was given on the reason for the move.

In 2024, the City of Tonwanda expressed concerns about paying overtime and having enough staff for the event.

In 2025, the City of Tonawanda Common Council and the Canal Fest Board of Directors voted to shorten the summer tradition to six days instead of eight in the city. North Tonawanda celebrations were still the traditional eight days.

Canal Fest is an annual event that unites the Cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, promoting the community, supporting local downtown businesses, raising funds for nonprofit organizations, and providing entertainment for residents of both cities.