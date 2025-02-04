THE TONAWANDAS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canal Fest of the Tonawandas could be shorter this year.

On Tuesday, the City of Tonawanda Common Council and the Canal Fest Board of Directors will meet to discuss shortening the summer tradition to six days instead of eight.

The agreement found in the meeting agenda for February 4 states:

Canal Fest 2025 shall be held July 15, 2025 through July 20, 2025 in the City of Tonawanda. The daily operations of the festival, including concessions and/or events of any sort on the Tonawanda side shall commence at 3:00 P.M. on July 15, 2025. All daily operations of the festival shall conclude by 10:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as may be reasonably accomplished.



The meeting takes place Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. and there will be opportunities for the public to weigh in on the resolution.

Canal Fest is an annual event that unites the Cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, promoting the community, supporting local downtown businesses, raising funds for nonprofit organizations, and providing entertainment for residents of both cities.

