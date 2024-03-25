‘It is a safety concern’: North Tonawanda ready for Canal Fest, but City of Tonawanda still undecided

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda is ready to go for this summer’s upcoming Canal Fest, but the City of Tonawanda still has yet to approve any of the festival’s events within its borders.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec shared his excitement for the 2024 edition of Canal Fest coming up in July.

“We are all set,” Mayor Tylec said. “It’s a big economic boost for local nonprofits, other businesses, restaurants in our area too.”

WKBW North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec tells 7 News that as far as North Tonawanda is concerned, the festival is ready to go.

However, just south of NT, the City of Tonawanda has yet to approve any Canal Fest for the city.

“There’s a liability part to it, our police force is over worked,” City of Tonawanda Mayor John L. White said.

Mayor White explains that his city council worries the 8-day long festival may stretch the local police force too thin.

“I’d like to see [Canal Fest] happen, but it is a safety concern,” Mayor White said.

WKBW City of Tonawanda Mayor John L. White shared with 7 News reporter Derek Heid, why the city council has yet to approve Canal Fest for 2024.

The lack of commitment has local organizations and businesses worried.

Rev. Raquel Alston with the First United Methodist Church in North Tonawanda relies on this event to fundraise for their yearlong missions.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve known the Tonawandas to work together,” Alston said. “If there’s only one Tonawanda working towards this initiative, it could have a dramatic effect on the entire community.”

Every year, her church sells Chiavetta’s Chicken during Canal Fest. It is one of their largest fundraisers of the year.

WKBW Rev. Raquel Alston has been with the First United Methodist Church in North Tonawanda since 2020, experiencing years both with and without the festival.

“It’s not only about the money we receive but building connections,” Alston said.

Other businesses located in the City of Tonawanda, like Tyler Stevenson’s Hello, Sweets, worry the festival leaving town could be just as impactful.

“The exposure and people becoming aware of our business, that otherwise may have never heard of us before, is huge for us,” Stevenson said.

WKBW Outside of the holiday season, owner of Hello, Sweets, Tyler Stevenson, feels Canal Fest week is one of his busiest seasons.

Mayor Tylec assured that the festival will happen regardless of the City of Tonawanda’s decision, even if it’s entirely in North Tonawanda.

NT has already committed to a contract with the festival that runs until 2026.

“There’s no reason why we couldn’t operate on our side for the event,” Mayor Tylec said.

“Even if it’s in North Tonawanda, the bridge is going to be closed off, people are going to park on our side, we will have to put emergency vehicles down there, [and] police will patrol it,” Mayor White said. “It will have a cost either way.”

Mayor White says the City of Tonawanda will hold a city council vote on the future of the festival for them on Tuesday.