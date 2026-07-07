Driver pleads guilty to charges in deadly tour bus crash on I-90 in Pembroke

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A tour bus driver has pleaded guilty in connection with last summer's deadly crash on the Thruway in Genesee County.

According to the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Bin Shao admitted to five counts of criminally negligent homicide after losing control of the bus on the I-90 near Pembroke.

The bus, carrying 54 people from Niagara Falls to New York City, overturned last August, killing five people and injuring dozens. Shao says he became distracted by a water bottle that got stuck under the brake pedal.

You can watch our first reporting below.

WATCH: 5 killed, at least 41 others transported to local hospitals after tour bus crash on I-90 in Pembroke

New York State Police identify 5 killed in tour bus crash on I-90 in Pembroke

The NSTB released documents detailing events that led up to the crash earlier this month.

The 56-year-old is set to be sentenced in September.