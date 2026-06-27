New documents on deadly Pembroke tour bus crash on New York State Thruway

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Newly released documents by the NTSB on Friday show what events led up to the deadly tour bus crash in Pembroke last August.

The bus was traveling with 54 passengers, including a tour guide and the driver, when it crashed on the NYST near Pembroke on August, 22. Five people were killed and the driver and 48 passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

NTSB

The documents show an interview with the driver, Bin Shao, 56, in which he told investigators that a water bottle rolled up from the back of the bus and hit his foot.

Shao then went to say he bent down to pick it up and throw it away, but it bounced out of the trash can. He then lost control of the bus and tried to correct himself, which resulted in the bus rolling onto its side.

NTSB

According to the documents, eight passengers were interviewed, and each said the driver did not do a pre-trip safety briefing. One interviewee said the only thing the tour guide said was do not walk in the bus.

The NTSB revealed there were only 59 seat belts for the 61 passenger seats on the bus.

Shao was charged with five counts of second-degree manslaughter and five counts of criminally negligent homicide back in March.